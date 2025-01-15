Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to the ‘world’s most serious humanitarian crisis’ in Sudan

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted three articles in its January 14 edition, including its most prominent front-page article, to Sudan, location of the “most serious humanitarian crisis in the world.”

An unsigned front-page op-ed concludes:

“The war in Sudan is one of the dozens of forgotten conflicts that, in the world, from Africa to Asia to America, fuel death and misfortune, seeming to leave no room for hope. A word so central in this Jubilee year, but too often forgotten.

In one of the articles, Father Diego Dalle Carbonare, provincial superior of the Combonians in Egypt and Sudan, said that on Christmas

there were more people in our chapels than in previous years, while on Christmas Day the head of the army and government, General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, unexpectedly went to the courtyard of a school where the morning Mass had just ended to greet the celebrating Christians. In his short speech, he wanted to highlight the bond of peace that unites Christians and Muslims.

Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 50.5 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions. Distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan, the nation has been devastated by a civil war since 2023.

