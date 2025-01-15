Catholic World News

49-year-old prelate resigns

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a 49-year-old prelate who has led the apostolic prefecture of the Marshall Islands for the past eight years.

The prelate, Father Ariel Galdo, MSC, is a Philippine priest who was ordained in 2004 and sent as a missionary to the Marshall Islands the following year. Pope Francis appointed him prefect apostolic in 2017.

Local media have not reported on whether the prelate resigned because of illness or because of other reasons. The Missionaries of the Sacred Heart stated:

We want to express our sincere gratitude to our MSC Brother, Father Ariel for his dedicated service and love for the faithful of the Marshall Islands over the past 20 years. His tireless efforts and commitment have greatly enriched our mission, and there are no words that can fully capture the depth of our appreciation and Gratitude for all that he has done for the Local Church in the Marshall Islands.

Pope Francis named Father Tamati Sefo, MSC, as the new prefect apostolic. Father Sefo, 52, is a Samoan priest and a former provincial superior of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart. An apostolic prefecture is a missionary jurisdiction subject to the Dicastery for Evangelization.

