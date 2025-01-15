Catholic World News

A year after attacks on Christian villages, bishop praises faithful, calls for aid

January 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A year after attacks on 30 Christian villages in Nigeria’s Plateau State (map) left 300 dead and many more homeless, a bishop praised the faithful for their “faith, determination, and resilience” and pleaded for aid for those whose homes were destroyed.

Bishop Michael Gokum of Pankshin praised the state government for increasing security in the region to prevent a repeat of the attacks. However, “ordinary people are scavenging for what to eat,” and the bishop has “implored the faithful who are better off to also support those that are less [well-off],” the diocesan spokesman said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

