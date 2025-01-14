Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman stresses forgiveness after abortion

January 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: With a reminder that “no sin is beyond God’s unfathomable mercy,” the chairman of the US bishops’ pro-life committee has urged that those who have been involved in abortion accept God’s healing forgiveness.

Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo, Ohio, in a statement looking forward to the January 22 anniversary of the Roe decision, also invoked the Jubilee Year of Hope as he said:

Hope allows those who have been involved in abortion to turn to God and repent, confident that he will forgive and make them whole.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

