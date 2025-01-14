Catholic World News

Top Texas court grills attorney general on case against Catholic migrant shelter

January 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Texas Attorney General Ryan Baasch met with heavy questioning by members of the state’s supreme court as he argued that a Catholic center for migrants should not be immune from prosecution for violating state laws regarding illegal immigration.

“Annunciation House is not immunized because of its religion,” Baasch argued. He faced questions from judges who asked why the center’s activities, if motivated by religious belief, did not qualify for First-Amendment protection.

