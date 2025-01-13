Catholic World News

Biden honors Pope with Medal of Freedom

January 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on White House

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden has awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom, citing the Pontiff for his work on behalf of the poor, the environment, and world peace.

In announcing the award, the White House emphasized that Biden was, for the first time, presenting the award “with distinction.” The outgoing president made the award on January 11: the date when he had planned to meet with the Pontiff in Rome.

In 2004, President George W. Bush presented Pope John Paul II with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The White House released the citation on the award for Pope Francis:

As a young man, Jorge Bergoglio sought a career in science before faith led him to a life with the Jesuits. For decades, he served the voiceless and vulnerable across Argentina. As Pope Francis, his mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children’s questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths. The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before. Above all, he is the People’s Pope – a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!