‘The face and the voice’: papal reflection for Feast of the Baptism of the Lord

January 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis emphasized “the face and the voice” as he reflected on the Gospel reading for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

“First of all, the face,” he told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his January 12 Angelus address. “In revealing Himself to be the Father through the Son, God establishes a special space for entering into dialogue and communion with humanity. It is the face of the beloved Son.”

“In second place, the voice,” the Pope continued. “Face and voice. ‘You are my beloved Son’ (Luke 3:22). This is another sign that accompanies the revelation of Jesus.”

As he has in the past, the Pontiff encouraged pilgrims to find out the date of their baptism and “celebrate this date as if it were a new birthday: that of our birth in the Spirit of God.”

