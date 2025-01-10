Catholic World News

Be shaken by the Holy Spirit, Pope exhorts missionaries

January 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Being missionaries means letting oneself by shaken by the Holy Spirit,” Pope Francis said at a January 10 audience with members of a French missionary group.

The Pontiff went on to say that the Holy Spirit can be described as “the One who makes a mess.” He went on: “It is true; the Holy Spirit makes a mess. The Holy Spirit demands creativity!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!