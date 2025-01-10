Catholic World News

Pope meets with pediatric cancer patients

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a January 10 meeting with young cancer patients from Poland, Pope Francis opened his remarks by saying that he was delighted with the opportunity to meet them. He explained:

I felt a joy in my heart because we have the opportunity to give each other hope and love. And there is also another reason: you, dear children and young people, are signs of hope for me. And why? Because I am sure that Jesus is present in you.

Praising the care that the young patients receive at a clinic in Wroclaw, the Pope asked them “to pray together with me for those children—there are many of them, unfortunately—who do not have the chance to be treated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

