Philadelphia archbishop launches plan for ‘missionary hubs’

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Nelson Perez of Philadelphia has introduced an ambitious plan to bring lapsed Catholics back into churches, proposing to set up 50 “missionary hubs” for evangelizing outreach.

“I didn’t come here to close parishes,” the archbishop explained. “I came here to build up the Church of Philadelphia.” His plan—scheduled to be implemented over the course of a decade—is designed to appeal to “Catholics who don’t participate and non-Catholics.”

Archbishop Perez emphasized the urgent need to bring people back into the Church. “Today, 83% of our fellow baptized Catholics don’t come to church,” he said. “That fact needs to make us uncomfortable.”

The archbishop said that the “missionary hubs” would be funded by private donations, and would not endanger the viability of existing parishes.

