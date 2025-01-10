Catholic World News

Polish prelate decries proposal to outlaw confession for children

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan has bill that has been introduced before the Polish legislation, proposing to ban sacramental confession for anyone under the age of 18.

“It is difficult to understand how in a Christian culture, where confession has existed for nearly two thousand years, suddenly a man appears who demands a ban on child confession,” the archbishop said. He argued that the proposed legislation was reminiscent of the anti-religious policies of the Stalinist era.

