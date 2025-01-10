Catholic World News

Pope praises effort of Global Compact on Education

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 10 with leaders of the École de Vies project, and praised their efforts to provide education that recognizes—as he wrote in Fratelli Tutti—“each individual as a unique and unrepeatable person.”

“Welcoming everyone with their fragilities and putting into relation a large number of actors, you embody that outgoing Church that I have often expressed a wish for, an open Church, a welcoming Church,” the Pope said.

