Catholic World News

USCCB president, in MLK Day message, calls for creation of more just society

January 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has published a message for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, held this year on January 20.

After citing Pope Francis’s words about King during his address to the US Congress, Archbishop Broglio said that the day is also “a fitting occasion to recall also his words from Letter from a Birmingham Jail where he stated, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’”

“In reflecting on the continuing realities of racial injustice, immigrant families seeking welcome, and economic disparity, these words remind us that we are connected and responsible for each other as we seek to fulfill the dream,” Archbishop Broglio added. “As we approach Dr. King’s holiday, let us be inspired by this righteous man’s work and sacrifice to create a more just society for all of God’s children.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!