‘Jubilee of Hope in Italian Prisons’ begins

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv, the archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, celebrated Mass in the basilica on January 9 to begin the Jubilee of Hope in Italian Prisons.

“The cardinal blessed the ‘Lamps of Hope,’ ceramic jars bearing the symbol of the Jubilee 2025, made by inmates in the Salerno prison,” the Vatican newspaper reported. Cardinal Gambetti gave these “symbols of light and rebirth” to prison chaplains, who will place them in all Italian prisons this month.

During his homily, Cardinal Gambetti invited the chaplains to “imitate Jesus in prayer,” adding, “Only if Jesus rests in our hearts will we be bearers of peace and light.”

