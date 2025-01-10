Catholic World News

As Venezuela’s presidential inauguration looms, prelate calls for respect for human rights

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Raúl Biord Castillo of Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, called for “respect for human and citizen rights” as the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro approached.

Maduro, the nation’s president since 2013, was declared winner of the 2024 presidential election, widely recognized as fraudulent.

Archbishop Biord called on the government to respect “freedom of thought, expression, and social action.” He also called for “the end of all forms of intimidation and hatred, wherever it may come from.”

