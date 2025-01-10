Catholic World News

Los Angeles deacon, parishioners save church from fire

January 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: As catastrophic wildfires continued to spread in the Los Angeles area, a deacon and some parishioners were able to save Sacred Heart Parish in Altadena from destruction, according to the archdiocesan news agency.

A separate fire had earlier destroyed Corpus Christi Church in Pacific Palisades. Other parishes are offering shelter to families forced to leave their homes.

