Catholic World News

Massive procession honors ‘Black Nazarene’ in Manila

January 09, 2025

» Continue to this story on LICAS

CWN Editor's Note: Hundred of thousands of people joined in the annual procession honoring the “Black Nazarene” in Manila on January 9.

The life-sized statue of Jesus, credited with many miracles, is carried along a route of almost 4 miles, through crowded streets, to the Quiapo church, where Cardinal Jose Advincula warned against praying simply for material gains. He said:

If we offer sacrifices to the Lord but follow money, we are truly hoping for money. If we devote ourselves to the Lord but follow bad people, we are truly hoping for bad outcomes. If we make a vow to the Lord but follow vices, it means we are truly expecting vices.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!