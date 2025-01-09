Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin announces plan for ‘pastoral conversion’ in Newark

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin has unveiled a plan for “pastoral conversion” in the Archdiocese of Newark, setting forth plans for administrative changes that, over a period of years, will bring the archdiocese into line with the recommendations of the Synod on Synodality.

The plan, which was approved by a synod of the Newark archdiocese, calls for greater lay involvement in policy decisions, an expanded role for women, and strengthening pastoral councils in every parish.

