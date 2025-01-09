Catholic World News

Police say that have foiled planned jihadist attack on Spanish basilica

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Spanish police say they foiled a planned jihadist attack on the Basilica of Santa Maria in Elche.

Four Moroccan teenagers who live in the eastern Spanish city have been arrested. A defense attorney maintains that the youths were not plotting an attack.

“Terrorism has no religion, nationality or possible justification,” the city’s Islamic community said in a statement. “Therefore, it is essential to avoid stigmatization of minors or people of any origin, ethnicity or creed. Collectively blaming entire communities is not only unfair, but it fosters divisions that weaken the social fabric and generate more misunderstanding.”

