Papal tribute to circus entertainers

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Entertainers from CircAfrica, a circus troupe, performed for Pope Francis in Paul VI Audience Hall during his January 8 general audience.

“I thank so much these women and men who made us laugh with the circus. The circus makes us laugh like children,” the Pope said at the conclusion of the audience. “Circus people have this mission, even in our country: to make us laugh and do good things. I thank all of you so much.”

The Vatican omitted the Pope’s words in praise of the circus from its English translation of the Pontiff’s remarks.

