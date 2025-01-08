Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, speaks on exploitation of children

January 08, 2025

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on January 8, Pope Francis spoke on “the scourge of child labor.”

Reflecting on Christ’s admonition, “Let the children come to me,” [Lk 18:16], the Pontiff said:

The century that generates artificial intelligence and plans multiplanetary existences has not yet reckoned with the scourge of humiliated, exploited, mortally wounded childhood. Let us think about this.

Pope Francis was breathing with some difficulty during the audience, and delivered only a portion of his prepared remarks. (The Vatican press office released the full text, including “parts that were not read out loud, but should be considered as such.”) However the Pope showed no signs of physical distress as he enjoyed a short performance by a visiting circus troupe.

