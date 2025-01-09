Catholic World News

Devotion to Blessed Carlo Acutis spreads among Asian youth

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Affatato, the Fides news agency’s Asian news editor, reports on the spread of devotion to Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006) among Catholic youth in Pakistan, the Philippines, China, India, and South Korea.

Sixteen strands of Blessed Acutis’s hair have been transferred in a reliquary from Italy to South Korea, for veneration by the local organizers of the 2027 World Youth Day.

Pope Francis will canonize Blessed Acutis on April 27, Divine Mercy Sunday.

