Ecumenical Patriarch celebrates Christmas in Russian parish, prays for unity with Catholic Church

January 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, celebrated Christmas according to the Julian calendar in a Russian-speaking parish in Galata, a neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey.

During the Divine Liturgy, the 84-year-old Ecumenical Patriarch, installed in 1991, spoke of his desire for the restoration of full communion with the Catholic Church.

“With the sister Roman Catholic Church, we walk together, work together, and pray together for the great and illustrious day of the union of all to come as soon as possible,” he said. “You know that our Orthodox Church in every service prays for the peace of the whole world, the stability of the holy Churches of God, and the union of all. We hope this prayer of our Church will soon become a reality, for the glory of God.”

