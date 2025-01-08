Catholic World News

China’s oldest priest dies at 104

January 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Guo Fude, SVD, died on December 30, at the age of 104.

He had been the oldest Catholic priest in China, and one of the few who were ordained before the Communist takeover. He had spent nearly 25 years in prison, having been jailed three times: in 1959, 1967, and 1982.

