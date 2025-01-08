Catholic World News

Over 500,000 pilgrims have passed through holy door of St. Peter’s Basilica

January 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Evangelization has announced that 545,532 people have passed through the holy door of St. Peter’s Basilica since the inauguration of the 2025 jubilee year on Christmas Eve.

“The groups crowding Via della Conciliazione are giving an important testimony, and this is also a sign of the great perception of safety and security that pilgrims experience in the city of Rome and around the four papal basilicas,” Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the dicastery, said on January 7.

Pope Francis discussed the holy doors in Spes Non Confundit, his bull of indiction for the jubilee year (n. 6). A pilgrimage to a Roman basilica with a holy door is among the ways to gain the jubilee indulgence.

