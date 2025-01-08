Catholic World News

Giving ourselves to others is the ‘best catechesis,’ Vatican cardinal preaches

January 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Magi, Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, said that “the act of adoration leads to an act of total giving.”

“In a world often marked by selfishness, individualism and loneliness, the gift of ourselves to others, that is, the gift of time and talent, of closeness and affection, in short, the sharing of the best that we are, is the best catechesis that we can offer as Christians and as a Church to our contemporaries,” the prelate preached on the feast of the Epiphany.

Cardinal de Mendonça preached his homily in the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in San Sebastián, Spain, where he was the Pope’s special envoy for the 75th anniversary of the diocese’s establishment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!