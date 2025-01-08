Catholic World News

Moscow Patriarch, in Christmas message, condemns those who take up ‘arms against Orthodoxy’

January 08, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In his Christmas message—dated January 6, Christmas Eve according to the Julian calendar—Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said that “the powers of evil which desire warfare and division have risen up in arms against Orthodoxy.”

“They sow enmity and hatred, exploiting any means to implement their cunning designs,” he continued. “Yet we believe and hope that the power of God will put to shame all the powerless boldness of demons and their henchmen.”

Patriarch Kirill, who has led the Russian Orthodox Church since 2009, also hailed the Ukrainian Orthodox clergy who have remained loyal to the Moscow Patriarchate as “courageous defenders and champions of the Truth in their hardships.” Last summer, Ukraine effectively banned the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)—a decision condemned by Pope Francis.

