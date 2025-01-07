Catholic World News

Cameroon bishops oppose aged president’s bid for 8th term

January 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic bishops in Cameroon are urging President Paul Biya, who is 91 years old, not to seek another term.

Citing not only Biya’s age, but also his failure to address the country’s desperate poverty, the bishops have called for new leadership, and an end to Biya’s 42 years in the presidency. “Enough is enough,” said Bishop Barthelemy Yaouda Hourgo of Yagoua.

Biya, in a New Year’s message, indicated that he will ignore the bishops’ advice and seek an 8th presidential term, saying “my resolve to serve you remains steadfast and grows stronger by the day.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!