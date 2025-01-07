Catholic World News

Sudan government leader reaches out to Catholic community

January 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s ruling council, joined Catholics in Port Sudan to celebrate Christmas Day.

After attending Mass, the general spoke to the Catholic community, expressing appreciation for the work the Church has done in education and health care, and his hope that Christians will be able to live and worship freely in Sudan in future years.

