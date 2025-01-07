Catholic World News

California requires foster parents to affirm transgenderism

January 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: California’s Department of Social Services has issued a directive requiring prospective foster parents to affirm their support of transgenderism.

“Each resource family must have the capacity, ability, and willingness to safeguard a child’s or non-minor dependent’s personal rights and respect and honor the child’s identities regardless of their own values and beliefs,” according to the directive.

“A close reading of this directive demonstrates that the State of California is now forcing speech and behavior in order to allow foster parents to continue to participate in California’s foster care system,” Anne Hendershott of Franciscan University writes in Catholic World Report. “Because of these new requirements, foster parents have already had their foster family re-certification denied.”

