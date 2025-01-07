Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan to lead prayer at President Trump’s inauguration

January 07, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York will read the opening prayer at President Trump’s 2025 inauguration, as he did at the 2017 inauguration, when he read a prayer from the Book of Wisdom.

At the 2021 inauguration of President Biden, Father Leo O’Donovan, SJ, of Georgetown University read the opening prayer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!