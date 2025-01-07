Catholic World News

Papal encouragement to children to be missionaries in prayer and solidarity

January 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his January 6 Angelus address, Pope Francis encouraged children to be missionaries in prayer and solidarity.

The Pope said, “The Epiphany is World Mission Day for Children, which this year has the theme: ‘Go and invite everyone to the Banquet!’ I greet missionary children and young people all over the world, and I encourage them in their commitment to prayer and solidarity towards their peers in other continents.”

