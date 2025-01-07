Catholic World News

The star is bright, is visible, and points the way, Pope preaches at Epiphany Mass

January 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on January 6, the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord on the General Roman Calendar. In his homily, he emphasized “three characteristics of the star about which Matthew the Evangelist speaks: it is bright, it is visible to all, and it points the way.”

“By looking at the star, we can also renew our commitment to be women and men of ‘the Way,’ as Christians were referred to in the first years of the Church (cf. Acts 9:2),” the Pope preached, concluding:

Thus may the Lord make us lights leading others to himself; may he make us generous, like Mary, in giving of ourselves, welcoming and humble in walking together, so that we may meet him, recognize him and do him homage. Renewed by him, may we go out to bring the light of his love into the world.

