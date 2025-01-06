Catholic World News

Catholic representation grows in US Congress

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics account for 28% of the representatives in the 119th Congress: up slightly from the previous Congress, but short of the high of 31% in 2017.

A Pew Forum survey found that 85% of the members of the new Congress identify themselves as Christians. A majority (56%) are Protestants, but Catholics make up the largest single denominational bloc, with 150 lawmakers.

In both the Senate and the House of Representatives, a majority of the Catholic members are Democrats.

