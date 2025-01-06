Catholic World News

Italian bishops’ newspaper rapped for questions about Holy Family

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian writer, Luisella Scrosati, has criticized the newspaper owned by the Italian bishops’ conference for publishing an article that raised questions about Mary’s perpetual virginity and about devotion to the Holy Family.

In a piece published by Avvenire on December 29, the feminist theologian Simona Segoloni Ruta had argued that “the Gospels had no intention of idealizing the family of Nazareth and indicating it to us as a reference model, at least in the way we have long understood it.”

Ruta is a visiting professor at the Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences, an institution that has undergone a complete reorientation under Pope Francis.

