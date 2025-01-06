Catholic World News

Imitate the God of love, Pope tells pilgrims

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading for the Second Sunday after Christmas (Jn. 1:1-18), Pope Francis said during his January 5 Angelus address that “God’s love, which is not overcome by anything and which, despite obstacles and rejections, continues to shine and illuminate our path.”

God “finds a thousand ways to reach everyone, each and every one of us, wherever we are, without calculation and without conditions, opening even in the darkest nights of humanity windows of light that the darkness cannot obscure,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The Word of God, the Pope continued, “calls us to imitate the God of love, opening up glimmers of light wherever we can, with whomever we meet, in any context: family, social, international. It invites us not to fear taking the first step ... It takes courage to do it, but let us not be afraid to throw open bright windows of closeness to those who are suffering, of forgiveness, of compassion and reconciliation.”

(In dioceses where Epiphany is not observed as a holy day of obligation on January 6, the celebration of Epiphany is transferred to the Sunday after January 1, and the Mass of the Second Sunday after Christmas is not celebrated.)

