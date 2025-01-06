Catholic World News

Pope attends episcopal ordination of Rome’s new auxiliary bishop

January 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis went to the Lateran Basilica on January 4 to attend the two-hour episcopal ordination Mass of a new Roman auxiliary bishop, Bishop Renato Tarantelli Baccari.

The Pontiff sat in the sanctuary and did not wear vestments.

Baccari’s rise to the rank of bishop has been meteoric. He was ordained to the priesthood only in 2018 and appointed viceregent of the Diocese of Rome last November. Typically, at least 20 years pass between ordination to the priesthood and ordination to the episcopate, though the Code of Canon Law requires the passage of only five years (Canon 378).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!