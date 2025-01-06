Catholic World News

Adore, serve, walk: papal encouragement for confraternity members

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of an archconfraternity associated with the Knights of Malta and the Lateran Basilica and encouraged them “to adore, to serve and to walk.”

“Especially in this holy year, I invite you to make every effort to cultivate prayer, personal and community prayer,” the Pope told members of the Archconfraternity of Saints John the Baptist and John the Evangelist of the Knights of Malta, of Catanzaro.

“There is a very close link between adoration and service, which we must never forget,” the Pope continued. “Christ came into the world to serve (cf. Mk. 10:45): you too, like branches joined to the Vine, extend His charity whenever you are close to the small and needy with compassion and tenderness.”

The Pope added, “And the third verb is to walk, and it reminds us that Jesus, the Way, calls us to follow Him with perseverance, keeping the flame of faith alight during the earthly pilgrimage ... Dear sisters and dear brothers, I urge you to continue with hope on the path of generosity, along which the Lord will always accompany you.”

