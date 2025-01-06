Catholic World News

Be joyful pilgrims of hope, as the saints were, Pope tells blind persons

January 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Unione Italiana dei Ciechi e degli Ipovedenti (Italian Union of the Blind and Partially Sighted) on January 3 and encouraged them to be pilgrims of hope who are filled with the joy of the Gospel.

“I would like to wish for you not only to be on the move, but also pilgrims, that is, eager to meet Jesus, to know Him, to listen to His Word that gives meaning to life, that fills it with a new joy, a different joy, a joy that does not remain ‘outside,’ on the surface, but which fills the heart and warms it, a joy that is peace, that is goodness, that is tenderness,” the Pope said.

Invoking the examples of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati and Saints Francis, Claire, and Thérèse, the Pope added:

Dear friends, these are “pilgrims of hope”: young people who encountered the Lord Jesus and walked with Him, and He is the hope for every man, woman, and also for the world. Let us follow this road, and we too will become little signs of hope for those we meet. This is my wish for me and for you.

