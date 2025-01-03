Catholic World News

Pope appoints administrator for troubled Ivory Coast diocese

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Cardinal Jean-Pierre Kutwa, the retired Archbishop of Abidjan, to serve as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Man, hoping to ease a conflict between the bishop of that diocese and his clergy.

Man’s Bishop Gaspard Béby Gneba drew an angry reaction from his priests when he cracked down on clerics who were sexually active, insisting that lay Catholics aware for such misconduct “must have the courage to denounce him to the bishop.” Bishop Gneba said that he would enforce a “zero tolerance” policy regarding sexual or financial misconduct by priests.

Following that announcement by the bishop in January 2024, the Vatican organized an apostolic visitation of the Man diocese, which was conducted in August. Now the apostolic nuncio in the Ivory Coast has announced that Bishop Gneba will “enter a period of spiritual renewal,” temporarily leaving the administration of the diocese to Cardinal Kutwa.

