Vatican envoy in Syria cautiously optimistic

January 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Mario Zenari, the apostolic nuncio in Syria, told Vatican News that a recent meeting between the country’s new leader and Syrian Christian officials was a hopeful sign for the Christians worried about their future under the new regime.

Abu Mohammed all Jolani, the head of the new Islamic regime, met on December 31 with leaders of Syria’s major Christian communities, who “left with a sense of hope,” Cardinal Zenari reported. He observed that such a meeting “would have been unimaginable only three weeks ago” under the government of the ousted President Assad.

“At the leadership level, there is an understanding of some fundamental principles” regarding religious tolerance, the Vatican nuncio said. “However it remains to be seen if words will translate into actions.”

Cardinal Zenari said that it would be helpful to recognize the human-rights abuses under the Assad government, but cautioned: “Falling into a circle of revenge would be disatrous.”

