Catholic World News

Mary is world’s hope, cardinal says at holy door opening

January 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, the coadjutor archpriest of the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome, opened the holy door there on January 1—the fourth of five holy doors opened for the 2025 jubilee year.

“It will not be ideas or technology that give us comfort or hope, but the face of the Mother of God,” the Lithuanian cardinal preached.

Pope Francis opened the holy door in St. Peter’s Basilica on December 24, thus beginning the jubilee year. The Pope then opened the holy door in a Roman prison on December 26. Cardinal Baldassare Reina opened the holy door at the Lateran Basilica on December 29. The last holy door will be opened at the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls on January 5.

Pope Francis discussed the holy doors in Spes Non Confundit, his bull of indiction for the jubilee year (n. 6). A pilgrimage to a Roman basilica with a holy door is among the ways to gain the jubilee indulgence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!