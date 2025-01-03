Catholic World News

San Antonio archbishop rips ‘tyrant’ Trump, links Trump’s words to violent ‘tragedies’

January 03, 2025

In a series of tweets on January 1 and January 2, the archbishop of San Antonio called for civil discourse and charity, described the terrorist attack in New Orleans as the “result of words and actions” of leaders in “our recent history,” characterized President-elect Donald Trump as a tyrant, and linked the president-elect’s words in recent years to violent “tragedies.”

The prelate then exclaimed, “Thanks be to God that trump [sic] is not God. Thanks be God for ever!”

On the evening of January 1, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, of San Antonio tweeted, “The killing today is the result of words and actions that leaders have demonstrated in our recent history. We should not blame others. We need to take responsibility. We need civil discourse and lots of humility and charity.”

Earlier that day, a man drove a truck into a crowd in New Orleans, killing 15 and injuring 35. The following day, the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division said that the driver was “100% inspired by ISIS,” the Islamist terrorist organization.

Two hours after his first tweet, the prelate tweeted, “Let us not blame others for the wrong we have perpetuated from leadership. Check it out! We pray for the gift only God can give. Let us convert, change and serve well!”

On the evening of January 2, Archbishop García-Siller returned to X, tweeting (8:59 PM), “Narcissism should NOT be celebrated. Humility, kindness & respect should be our identity. Forget about greatness, lies and stupidness. We should search for truth, honesty, and what is good and right. We don’t find this in our Government. One person does not represent who we are.”

He then tweeted (9:34 PM), “Do we want peace! Stop all this tyrant words and actions. We want peace! Change your attitude. Attitude does good things if you truly want. Do you want peace? Christ can help you! He is the Prince of Peace! God, God, God.”

After criticizing “one person” and a “tyrant,” the prelate explicitly criticized President-elect Trump and linked him to “these tragedies”—presumably “tragedies” like the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Archbishop García-Siller tweeted at 9:51 PM, “Why these tragedies? Because elect president’s words in the last few years…If we trigger actions…what do we want? If the leadership speak about hate, we will’ve hate. Hate. If we have actions of love ,we’ll love. Some people does not want to love. They have a problem. Big…“

He then tweeted at 9:52 PM, “Thanks be to God that trump is not God. Thanks be God for ever!”

He concluded his series of tweets at 11:26 PM:

We follow God’s & the US Constitution which follows life values.We’re against those who think & feel that there’re better, controlling the USA Constitution. Beyond the Law? They’re irrational and emotionally sick. It’s sad, people follow them. What a pity! People choose be sick!

[Editor’s note: Archbishop García-Siller’s tweets are quoted verbatim in this article; the misspellings and grammatical errors are his own. The punctuation is also his own: the three dots are not an editor’s ellipsis, but the prelate’s own punctuation.]

