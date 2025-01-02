Catholic World News

Holy Door opened at St. Mary Major

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, the coadjutor archpriest of St. Mary Major, opened the Holy Door at the Roman basilica on January 1, formally opening the Jubilee Year on the feast of Mary, Mother of God.

“Our journey begins today,” the Lithuanian prelate said in his homily. Cardinal Makrickas, who was elevated to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis in December, was named in March of last year to be coadjutor archpriest of the basilica, assisting (and eventually replacing) Cardinal Stanislaw Rylko, who at the age of 79 is approaching retirement.

