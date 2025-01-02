Catholic World News

Catholic priest murdered in Nigeria

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest was shot and killed on December 26, the Diocese of Nnewi has disclosed.

Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okokwo was stopped on the street and gunned down on street by several assailants.

While a number of priests have been kidnapped in Nigeria this year—and in most cases released after a short time in captivity—Father Okokwho was the only priest killed in Nigeria in 2024.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

