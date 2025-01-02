Catholic World News

Orthodox Patriarch looks toward 2025 Nicea anniversary, ecumenical highlight

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew Of Constantinople welcomed the new year by reminding the faithful that in 2025 the Christian world will mark the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, an event that will be observed as a major ecumenical celebration.

The Ecumenical Patriarch went on to observe that the year “also marks the 60th anniversary of the mutual lifting of the excommunications between Old and New Rome by Pope Paul VI and Ecumenical Patriarch Athenagoras on December 7, 1965.”

