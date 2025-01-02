Catholic World News

Belarus: Catholic priest convicted of treason

January 02, 2025

» Continue to this story on EuroNews

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest has been convicted of treason for criticizing the government of Belarus.

Father Henrykh Akalatovich was sentenced to an 11-year prison term. His conviction came as the government steps up its prosecution of political prisoners, in a clear bid to intimidate political opponents as the country approached a January 26 presidential election. President Alexander Lukashenko, who is finishing his sixth term, faces no serious opposition in his bid for re-election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!