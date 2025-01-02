Catholic World News

Papal sympathy after New Orleans terror attack

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message to Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans, expressing his sympathy after a man deliberately drove a truck through a crowd of people celebrating the New Year, killing at least 15.

The Pope said that he was “deeply saddened” by the attack, and promised his prayers for those who were killed or injured, and those mourning their loss.

