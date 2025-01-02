Catholic World News

Cardinal Amato dies at 86; Pope calls him ‘good and vigilant servant’

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Angelo Amato, SDB, died on December 31 at the age of 86.

Cardinal Amato entered the Salesian order in 1956 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1967. In 2002, he was named secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

In 2010, Pope Benedict named him prefect for the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and created him a cardinal. He retired from his work as prefect in 2018, at the age of 80.

In an Italian-language telegram of condolence to the vicar of the rector major of the Salesian order, Pope Francis said that Cardinal Amato “spent himself with human finesse and generosity for the Gospel and the Church.”

The Pope added:

I assure you of my prayers for the soul of this good and vigilant servant, who, faithful to his motto Sufficit gratia mea (“My grace is sufficient”), even in the last moments marked by suffering, abandoned himself to his heavenly Father. I trust that, accompanied by Mary, Help of Christians, and the saints and blesseds whom he led to the glory of the altars, he will be received into the eternal banquet of heaven.

