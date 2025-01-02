Catholic World News

Entrust the new year to Mary, Pope preaches at January 1 Mass

January 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On January 1, the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of God and the 58th World Day of Peace, Pope Francis presided at Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The Pope preached that the words “born of a woman” (Galatians 4:4) “remind us that Jesus, our Saviour, became flesh and is revealed in the frailty of the flesh.” The Pope also encouraged the faithful to entrust the new year, along “our questions, our worries, our sufferings, our joys and all the concerns that we bear in our hearts,” to Mary.

“May we learn, like her, to discover God’s greatness in the little things of life,” the Pope preached. “May we learn to care for every child born of a woman, above all by protecting, like Mary, the precious gift of life: life in the womb, the lives of children, the lives of the suffering, the poor, the elderly, the lonely and the dying

“Mary, the Mother of God and our Mother, awaits us there, at the crib,” he added. “She points out to us, as she did to the shepherds, the presence of the God who always surprises us, who does not come in the majesty of the heavens, but in the littleness of a manger.”

